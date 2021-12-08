The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.19. The China Fund shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 16,586 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,562,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,756,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 133.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

