Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.87.

Lilium stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83. Lilium has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $15.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

