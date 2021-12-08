Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.92.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$37.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$74,440.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total value of C$195,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Insiders sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

