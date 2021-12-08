Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.64 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.26 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CM. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$163.18.

CM stock opened at C$142.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$64.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$146.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$145.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total value of C$1,103,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,906.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

