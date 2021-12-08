Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$13.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian raised their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$8.82 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of C$6.39 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$726.62 million and a PE ratio of 27.39.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

