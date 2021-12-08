Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Decreased by Analyst

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

WRE opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.