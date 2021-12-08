Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $6.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.07.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

NYSE:COP opened at $74.57 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

