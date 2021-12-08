Reviewing UP Fintech (TIGR) & The Competition

UP Fintech (NASDAQ: TIGR) is one of 54 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UP Fintech to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UP Fintech
|$138.50 million
|$16.07 million
|33.50
|UP Fintech Competitors
|$6.20 billion
|$1.11 billion
|7.54
Institutional and Insider Ownership
15.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for UP Fintech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UP Fintech
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.33
|UP Fintech Competitors
|510
|2259
|2298
|71
|2.38
UP Fintech presently has a consensus price target of $19.76, indicating a potential upside of 227.69%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 12.90%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
UP Fintech has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech’s rivals have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares UP Fintech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UP Fintech
|11.45%
|7.94%
|0.70%
|UP Fintech Competitors
|28.99%
|16.74%
|6.08%
Summary
UP Fintech rivals beat UP Fintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
