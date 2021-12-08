Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 122,502 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $450.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.