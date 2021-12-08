CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) vs. Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Critical Survey

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49% Becton, Dickinson and 10.22% 15.97% 7.13%

CVR Medical has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CVR Medical and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 4 0 2.44

Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $273.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Becton, Dickinson and’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Becton, Dickinson and is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Becton, Dickinson and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 2.28 Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.51 $2.09 billion $6.85 36.55

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats CVR Medical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens; and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

