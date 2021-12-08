Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Viant Technology by 69.3% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth about $1,882,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,668 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

