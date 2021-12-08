Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

FMTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

FMTX opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Forma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -0.30.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

