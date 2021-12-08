Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 40.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEED. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.16.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 9.63. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$12.22 and a one year high of C$71.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

