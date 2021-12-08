Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BXP. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.07.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of BXP opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $88.45 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,407,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.