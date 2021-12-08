HEICO (HEI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $115.57 and a 1-year high of $151.60. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

