Hormel Foods (HRL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HRL opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 62.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

