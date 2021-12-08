Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZG. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.04.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $95.88. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

