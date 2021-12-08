Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $9.97 on Friday. Samsonite International has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

