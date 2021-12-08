Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

LAKE opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $152.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $47.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.82% of Lakeland Industries worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.