TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $43.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of TASK opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.23. Analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

