Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 6,498 ($86.17) and last traded at GBX 6,416.73 ($85.09), with a volume of 1229519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,198 ($82.19).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AHT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($70.02) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,647.78 ($74.89).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,024.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,616.52. The company has a market cap of £28.74 billion and a PE ratio of 34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

