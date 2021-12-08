Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Trading 9.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares traded up 9.5% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.97. 2,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 656,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Specifically, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.