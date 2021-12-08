Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $105.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as high as $84.94 and last traded at $83.19, with a volume of 5142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

SIMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,851,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,416 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 74,427 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,158 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,990,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

