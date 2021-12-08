BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) vs. Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Head to Head Contrast

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erste Group Bank has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Erste Group Bank 17.61% 6.98% 0.54%

Dividends

BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Erste Group Bank pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BOC Hong Kong and Erste Group Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOC Hong Kong $11.84 billion 2.85 $3.59 billion N/A N/A Erste Group Bank $10.22 billion 1.91 $894.65 million $2.04 11.11

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BOC Hong Kong and Erste Group Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOC Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 N/A Erste Group Bank 0 4 5 0 2.56

Erste Group Bank has a consensus price target of $46.70, suggesting a potential upside of 106.00%. Given Erste Group Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Erste Group Bank is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Summary

Erste Group Bank beats BOC Hong Kong on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates through a network of approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network. The Corporates segment consists of business activities with corporate customers of different turnover size as well as commercial real estate and public sector business. The Group Markets segment is involved in trading and markets services, as well as customer business with financial institutions. The Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center segment is composed of all asset and liability management functions, local and of Erste Group Bank AG (Holding), and local corporate centers such as internal service providers. The Savings Banks segment includes savings banks, which are members of the Haftungsverbund of the Austrian savings banks sector. The Group Corporate Center segment covers mainly centrally managed activities and items that are not directl

