Apartment Income REIT Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.
Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.
Shares of AIRC opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of -114.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.
About Apartment Income REIT
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
