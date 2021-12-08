Apartment Income REIT Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Apartment Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Shares of AIRC opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of -114.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

