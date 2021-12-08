Insider Buying: Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) insider Tom Libassi purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £25,350 ($33,616.23).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Tom Libassi bought 175,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £280,000 ($371,303.54).

On Friday, November 12th, Tom Libassi bought 10,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($21,217.35).

On Friday, November 5th, Tom Libassi purchased 12,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,869.51).

On Friday, October 15th, Tom Libassi purchased 150,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £217,500 ($288,423.29).

Shares of LON HUW opened at GBX 170 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.87 million and a PE ratio of -35.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 159.66. Helios Underwriting Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 226 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

