Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Alan Dunsmore Sells 416 Shares of Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £287.04 ($380.64).

Alan Dunsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Alan Dunsmore bought 159 shares of Severfield stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($166.57).

LON SFR opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.07. The company has a market capitalization of £221.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. Severfield plc has a 12 month low of GBX 62.80 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.84 ($1.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

