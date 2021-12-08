FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,814,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after buying an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,747,000 after buying an additional 3,518,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

