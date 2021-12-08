Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.80.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$71.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$66.25 and a 1 year high of C$90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

