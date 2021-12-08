Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($3.28) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Shares of TDOC opened at $98.41 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $88.25 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.