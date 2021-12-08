Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

MFIN stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $216.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.83. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

