McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on December 13th (NASDAQ:MLAIU)

McLaren Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MLAIU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 13th. McLaren Technology Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During McLaren Technology Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAIU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

