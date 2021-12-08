Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 13th (NASDAQ:ZTAQU)

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 13th. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of ZTAQU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTAQU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the third quarter valued at about $9,233,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 2,272.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units by 4,811.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

