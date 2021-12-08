Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Quiet Period Set To End on December 15th

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IQMDU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 15th. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition had issued 18,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Intelligent Medicine Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of IQMDU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Medicine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.