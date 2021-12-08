UBS Group Reiterates “€124.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.40 ($116.18).

ETR:KBX opened at €90.08 ($101.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.28. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €88.16 ($99.06) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($131.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

