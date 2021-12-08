Endeavor Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,963 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 1,200 call options.
EDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 34.43.
In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EDR opened at 30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of 27.14 and a 200 day moving average of 26.71.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
About Endeavor Group
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
