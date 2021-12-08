Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

OUTKY stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

