Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 26,189 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 1,488 call options.
In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,362,500. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Triton International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,006,000 after acquiring an additional 376,440 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triton International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,357 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Triton International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 82,958 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.
Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Triton International Company Profile
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
