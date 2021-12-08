Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.