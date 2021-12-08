Wanchain (WAN) Reaches Market Cap of $143.04 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $143.04 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00178098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.10 or 0.00560685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00015418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00060786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,706,969 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

