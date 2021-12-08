Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $629.82

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $50,415.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $629.82 or 0.01247366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00057746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.06 or 0.08528241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00062455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00083098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,760.31 or 1.00531746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 24,208 coins. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

