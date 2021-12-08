PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $45.90 million and $12.76 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00222855 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,074,686 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

