CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Trading Up 1.3%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)’s share price was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMPUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

