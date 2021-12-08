Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Shares Up 8.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)’s stock price shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.88. 228,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 130,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

About Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRHF)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

