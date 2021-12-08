Emerald Crypto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $69.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

