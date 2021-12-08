Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Shares Up 2.2%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 17,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 33,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADVZF. Raymond James dropped their target price on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Adventus Mining from C$1.70 to C$1.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

