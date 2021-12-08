Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 7,140,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMEDF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

