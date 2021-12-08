Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 78,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 96,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.10 target price on Westhaven Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.33 million and a PE ratio of -19.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

