Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Trading 2.1% Higher

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX) shares traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 165,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 140,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of C$154.81 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

