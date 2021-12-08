Woodcoin (LOG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $116,223.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $547,244.85 and $116,223.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,170.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,310.45 or 0.08591566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.18 or 0.00319275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $467.71 or 0.00932247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00078283 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.97 or 0.00416523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00302446 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

